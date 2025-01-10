Cmbio® Acquires Eagle Genomics' Assets to Enhance Multi-Omics Software and AI/ML capabilities of its Digital Biology Platform.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cmbio®, a global leader in multi-omics science and digital biology, is pleased to announce the purchase of the e[datascientist]™ software platform through an Asset Sale Agreement with CBW Recovery LLP and Eagle Genomics Limited (In Administration).

Eagle Genomics, founded in 2008 and based in Cambridge, UK is renowned for its enterprise cloud software platform that facilitates data-intensive research in life sciences. The company's platform provides an intuitive approach to curating, integrating, sharing, analyzing, and valuing complex scientific data.

The Asset Sale Agreement includes all intellectual property related to Eagle Genomics' business. This strategic transaction aligns well with Cmbio®'s mission to advance multi-omics science and technology, enabling scientists across industry and academia to access its advanced bioinformatics and AI/ML toolbox through scalable, robust and validated software solutions.

Anders Grøn, CEO of Cmbio®, commented: "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to supporting customers by delivering multi-omics science at scale through enabling technology that meets future demands in digital biology".

Manoj Dadlani, Chairman of Cmbio®, added: With the addition of the Eagle Genomics platform, we continue to expand on Cmbio®'s unique technology suite built on decades of expertise in multi-omics science. This acquisition reflects our ongoing strategy to add complementary technologies that strengthen our position as the preferred partner within multi-omics services worldwide.

About Cmbio®

Cmbio® is a global leader in multi-omics science and digital biology, dedicated to advancing the understanding of the microbiome's impact on human, animal, and planetary health. By combining Multi-Omics GxP laboratories, advanced bioinformatics, AI/ML, Software, and integrative systems biology, Cmbio® provides cutting-edge research services and transformative digital solutions to life sciences worldwide and has supported more than 1,000 microbiome studies across human, animal, and planetary health.

Cmbio was created through a series of transactions merging Clinical Microbiomics with CosmosID, MS-Omics, DNASense, and Microba's Research Service Unit

About Eagle Genomics

Eagle Genomics specialized in enterprise cloud software for life sciences, empowering organizations to unlock the value of scientific data. Their innovative platform facilitates data curation, integration, and advanced analysis, driving insights in microbiome research, genomics, and beyond.

