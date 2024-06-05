CMBM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Cambium Networks Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CMBM).

Class Period: May 8, 2023 – January 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2024

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there was a buildup of inventory in the Company's distribution channels; (2) that the Company and its distributors were reasonably likely to offer aggressive discounts to reduce the high channel inventories; (3) that the Company's revenue would decline sequentially until the excess channel inventory was sold through; (4) that Cambium was likely to incur significant charges to writedown excess and obsolete inventory; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

