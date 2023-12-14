CMC Announces Changes to Segment Reporting

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC" or the "Company") today announced that beginning with its first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company will report financial results reflecting a realigned reporting structure, with three reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group, and Emerging Businesses Group.

North America Steel Group is primarily composed of all recycling, steel mill, rebar fabrication, fence post fabrication, and post-tension cable operations that were previously included within the Company's former North America segment.

segment. Europe Steel Group is primarily composed of all recycling, steel mill, and steel fabrication operations that were previously included within the Company's former Europe segment.

segment. Emerging Businesses Group is composed of the Company's Tensar ® geogrid and Geopier ® , CMC Construction Services™, Performance Reinforcing Steel, CMC Anchoring Systems, and Impact Metals™ operations. These were previously reported as part of the Company's former North America segment, with the exception of geogrid operations located outside of North America , which were included within the Company's former Europe segment.

Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our realigned reporting structure better reflects how we view our operations and manage our Company, and provides important insights into the factors that drive value creation and the role of each segment within CMC's strategy and future growth plans."

The realignment of CMC's operating segment structure corresponds directly to recent structural changes made within the organization. The decision to adjust segment reporting was made to better reflect: (i) the evolution of the Company's solutions offerings outside of traditional steel products, (ii) the growing importance of non-steel solutions to CMC's financial results and future outlook, and (iii) the Company's chief operating decision maker's approach to performance assessment, strategic decision-making, and the allocation of capital resources.

The announced realignment impacts only the Company's segment reporting, and does not affect CMC's previous consolidated results. Operational and financial statistics for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 under the new reporting structure can be found on pages 3 and 4 of this release.

For additional resources outlining the announced changes, please follow this link ( https://ir.cmc.com/ir-toolkit ), or visit our Investor Relations website at cmc.com/investors.

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

8/31/2023

5/31/2023

2/28/2023

11/30/2022

8/31/2022

5/31/2022

2/28/2022

11/30/2021 North America Steel Group



























Net sales from external customers

$ 1,717,979

$ 1,818,391

$ 1,503,774

$ 1,664,161

$ 1,821,993

$ 1,894,928

$ 1,518,644

$ 1,562,840 Adjusted EBITDA

336,843

367,561

274,240

349,787

343,054

357,010

523,771

258,832

































External tons shipped































Raw materials

344

409

321

316

359

353

329

334 Rebar

542

539

425

461

451

505

407

442 Merchant bar and other

215

249

235

243

249

274

244

257 Steel products

757

788

660

704

700 — 779 — 651

699 Downstream products

387

382

315

382

433

399

327

400

































Average selling price per ton































Raw materials

$ 838

$ 833

$ 868

$ 824

$ 950

$ 1,207

$ 1,103

$ 1,034 Steel products

932

979

985

1,020

1,104

1,110

1,041

976 Downstream products

1,428

1,452

1,421

1,399

1,348

1,244

1,169

1,092

































Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 606

$ 619

$ 639

$ 598

$ 717

$ 908

$ 834

$ 766 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 338

$ 384

$ 346

$ 325

$ 387

$ 472

$ 436

$ 428 Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 594

$ 595

$ 639

$ 695

$ 717

$ 638

$ 605

$ 548

































Europe Steel Group































Net sales from external customers

$ 273,961

$ 330,767

$ 337,560

$ 386,503

$ 393,858

$ 474,523

$ 395,349

$ 328,562 Adjusted EBITDA

(30,081)

5,837

11,469

61,248

63,580

120,098

81,149

79,832

































External tons shipped































Rebar

151

146

183

204

177

170

172

103 Merchant bar and other

238

283

253

269

251

306

278

262 Steel products

389

429

436

473

428

476

450

365

































Average selling price per ton































Steel products

$ 682

$ 753

$ 756

$ 792

$ 888

$ 967

$ 851

$ 869

































Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 398

$ 427

$ 389

$ 366

$ 435

$ 530

$ 444

$ 434 Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 284

$ 326

$ 367

$ 426

$ 453

$ 437

$ 407

$ 435

































Emerging Businesses Group



























Net sales from external customers

$ 208,559

$ 189,055

$ 153,598

$ 170,534

$ 191,459

$ 147,695

$ 95,580

$ 90,782 Adjusted EBITDA

42,612

38,395

26,551

31,427

27,978

23,221

11,692

9,692

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)



Twelve Months Ended August 31, (in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2023

2022 North America Steel Group







Net sales from external customers

$ 6,704,305

$ 6,798,405 Adjusted EBITDA

1,328,431

1,482,667









External tons shipped







Raw materials

1,390

1,375 Rebar

1,967

1,805 Merchant bar and other

942

1,024 Steel products

2,909

2,829 Downstream products

1,466

1,559









Average selling price per ton







Raw materials

$ 840

$ 1,073 Steel products

977

1,059 Downstream products

1,425

1,218









Cost of raw materials per ton

$ 615

$ 807 Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 349

$ 431 Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 628

$ 628









Europe Steel Group







Net sales from external customers

$ 1,328,791

$ 1,592,292 Adjusted EBITDA

48,473

344,659









External tons shipped







Rebar

684

622 Merchant bar and other

1,043

1,097 Steel products

1,727

1,719









Average selling price per ton







Steel products

$ 749

$ 896









Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$ 395

$ 463 Steel products metal margin per ton

$ 354

$ 433









Emerging Businesses Group







Net sales from external customers

$ 721,746

$ 525,516 Adjusted EBITDA

138,985

72,583

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company