CMC Announces Changes to Segment Reporting

Commercial Metals Company

14 Dec, 2023

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC" or the "Company") today announced that beginning with its first quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company will report financial results reflecting a realigned reporting structure, with three reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group, and Emerging Businesses Group. 

  • North America Steel Group is primarily composed of all recycling, steel mill, rebar fabrication, fence post fabrication, and post-tension cable operations that were previously included within the Company's former North America segment.
  • Europe Steel Group is primarily composed of all recycling, steel mill, and steel fabrication operations that were previously included within the Company's former Europe segment.
  • Emerging Businesses Group is composed of the Company's Tensar® geogrid and Geopier®, CMC Construction Services™, Performance Reinforcing Steel, CMC Anchoring Systems, and Impact Metals™ operations.  These were previously reported as part of the Company's former North America segment, with the exception of geogrid operations located outside of North America, which were included within the Company's former Europe segment.
  • The Company's reporting for Corporate and Eliminations is unchanged.

Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our realigned reporting structure better reflects how we view our operations and manage our Company, and provides important insights into the factors that drive value creation and the role of each segment within CMC's strategy and future growth plans."

The realignment of CMC's operating segment structure corresponds directly to recent structural changes made within the organization.  The decision to adjust segment reporting was made to better reflect: (i) the evolution of the Company's solutions offerings outside of traditional steel products, (ii) the growing importance of non-steel solutions to CMC's financial results and future outlook, and (iii) the Company's chief operating decision maker's approach to performance assessment, strategic decision-making, and the allocation of capital resources.

The announced realignment impacts only the Company's segment reporting, and does not affect CMC's previous consolidated results. Operational and financial statistics for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 under the new reporting structure can be found on pages 3 and 4 of this release.

For additional resources outlining the announced changes, please follow this link (https://ir.cmc.com/ir-toolkit), or visit our Investor Relations website at cmc.com/investors.

About CMC
CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

8/31/2023

5/31/2023

2/28/2023

11/30/2022

8/31/2022

5/31/2022

2/28/2022

11/30/2021

North America Steel Group













Net sales from external customers

$  1,717,979

$  1,818,391

$  1,503,774

$  1,664,161

$  1,821,993

$  1,894,928

$  1,518,644

$  1,562,840

Adjusted EBITDA

336,843

367,561

274,240

349,787

343,054

357,010

523,771

258,832

















External tons shipped















Raw materials

344

409

321

316

359

353

329

334

Rebar

542

539

425

461

451

505

407

442

Merchant bar and other

215

249

235

243

249

274

244

257

Steel products

757

788

660

704

700

779

651

699

Downstream products

387

382

315

382

433

399

327

400

















Average selling price per ton















Raw materials

$         838

$          833

$         868

$          824

$          950

$      1,207

$      1,103

$      1,034

Steel products

932

979

985

1,020

1,104

1,110

1,041

976

Downstream products

1,428

1,452

1,421

1,399

1,348

1,244

1,169

1,092

















Cost of raw materials per ton

$         606

$          619

$         639

$          598

$          717

$         908

$          834

$         766

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$         338

$          384

$         346

$          325

$          387

$         472

$          436

$         428

Steel products metal margin per ton

$         594

$          595

$         639

$          695

$          717

$         638

$          605

$         548

















Europe Steel Group















Net sales from external customers

$  273,961

$  330,767

$  337,560

$  386,503

$  393,858

$  474,523

$  395,349

$  328,562

Adjusted EBITDA

(30,081)

5,837

11,469

61,248

63,580

120,098

81,149

79,832

















External tons shipped















Rebar

151

146

183

204

177

170

172

103

Merchant bar and other

238

283

253

269

251

306

278

262

Steel products

389

429

436

473

428

476

450

365

















Average selling price per ton















Steel products

$         682

$          753

$         756

$          792

$          888

$         967

$          851

$         869

















Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$         398

$          427

$         389

$          366

$          435

$         530

$          444

$         434

Steel products metal margin per ton

$         284

$          326

$         367

$          426

$          453

$         437

$          407

$         435

















Emerging Businesses Group













Net sales from external customers

$  208,559

$  189,055

$  153,598

$  170,534

$  191,459

$  147,695

$    95,580

$    90,782

Adjusted EBITDA

42,612

38,395

26,551

31,427

27,978

23,221

11,692

9,692

COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY

FINANCIAL & OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)


Twelve Months Ended August 31,

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

2023

2022

North America Steel Group



Net sales from external customers

$                        6,704,305

$                        6,798,405

Adjusted EBITDA

1,328,431

1,482,667





External tons shipped



Raw materials

1,390

1,375

Rebar

1,967

1,805

Merchant bar and other

942

1,024

Steel products

2,909

2,829

Downstream products

1,466

1,559





Average selling price per ton



Raw materials

$                                   840

$                               1,073

Steel products

977

1,059

Downstream products

1,425

1,218





Cost of raw materials per ton

$                                   615

$                                   807

Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$                                   349

$                                   431

Steel products metal margin per ton

$                                   628

$                                   628





Europe Steel Group



Net sales from external customers

$                        1,328,791

$                        1,592,292

Adjusted EBITDA

48,473

344,659





External tons shipped



Rebar

684

622

Merchant bar and other

1,043

1,097

Steel products

1,727

1,719





Average selling price per ton



Steel products

$                                   749

$                                   896





Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton

$                                   395

$                                   463

Steel products metal margin per ton

$                                   354

$                                   433





Emerging Businesses Group



Net sales from external customers

$                           721,746

$                           525,516

Adjusted EBITDA

138,985

72,583

Commercial Metals Company

