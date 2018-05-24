CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners

"Culture-driven insights can make or break a marketing campaign—it's up to the account planners to identify the right insight to help shaping the story for each brand to tell," said CMC Chair Isaac Mizrahi. "We are excited to recognize their work and inspire account planning professionals through these breakthrough campaigns."

Agencies and their planning teams were invited to submit their campaigns in four categories: Best Cultural Insight, honoring campaigns featuring a cultural insight that led to campaign impact; Mainstream Impact Driven by Cultural Insight, for campaigns whose Latino-based insight led to mainstream marketing impact or results; Culture Impact on Innovation, honoring campaigns whose culture-based insight led to an innovation in product, service or brand offering; and finally Pro Bono, for unpaid campaigns whose culture-based insight led to an idea that drove results or impact for a cause. In addition, the winner of a new category—the Grand Prix—will be revealed during the CAPE Award session during the CMC Annual Conference.

Best Cultural Insight :

Gold: AARP/ Cada Paso del Camino - Agency: d exposito & Partners

AARP/ - Agency: d exposito & Partners Silver: McDonald's/HACER Scholarship- Agency: ALMA

McDonald's/HACER Scholarship- Agency: ALMA Bronze: Denny's/Casual Dining- Agency: Casanova /McCann

Denny's/Casual Dining- Agency: /McCann Honorable Mention: Advil/Celebrate Defying Pain- Agency: Wing

Mainstream Impact Driven by Cultural Insight :

Gold: McDonald's/Employer Reputation- Agency: ALMA

Culture Impact on Innovation :

Gold: Coronado Brewing Co./SouthNorte Brewing Co.- Agency: Gallegos United

Pro-Bono :

Gold: Southern Poverty Law Center/Vet Fight Hate- Agency: Wing

"We want to thank the CMC for the efforts brought to the table to re-initiate the awards program and offer future generations of account planners the ability to be inspired by and recognized for great work," said HispanicAd.com CEO Gene Bryan.

For more information, visit culturemarketingcouncil.org and follow the CMC on Facebook and Twitter at @cmchispanic using the conference hashtag #CMCpowerofC3. To attend the CMC Annual Conference and the CAPE Awards ceremony, register here.

About CMC:

Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

About HispanicAd.com:

HispanicAd.com is the leading Hispanic advertising and media content site in the USA, Latin America and the Caribbean. This interactive forum provides information and entertainment, fosters a sense of community, affords an opportunity to establish and improve both customer relations and services and engages your customer.

