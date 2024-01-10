CMC Announces Increase to its Existing Share Repurchase Program

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) (the "Company" or "CMC") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $500 million to the Company's existing common stock repurchase program, bringing the aggregate capacity of the program to $850 million. Approximately $310 million of the Company's common stock has been repurchased under the existing program since its authorization in October 2021.

"Today's announcement reflects a well-balanced capital allocation strategy that is supported by CMC's strong earnings capability and cash flow profile," said Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Company's excellent financial position provides the ability to continue to fund value-accretive growth, while returning a meaningful portion of CMC's free cash flow to shareholders."

CMC intends to repurchase shares from time to time for cash in open market transactions or in privately-negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b5-1 programs. The timing and the amount of repurchases, if any, will be determined by the Company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, capital allocation alternatives and other factors. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any dollar amount or number of shares of CMC common stock and may be modified, suspended, extended or terminated by the Company's Board of Directors at any time without prior notice.

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

