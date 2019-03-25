CMC Announces Jury for 2019 CAPE Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing (CMC) in partnership with HispanicAd.com has announced the jury for the 2019 Culture Account Planning Excelencia (CAPE) awards, the only award of its kind that honors multicultural account planning, the strategic bedrock of any successful marketing campaign. Winners will showcase their campaigns during a special CAPE session at the CMC Annual Summit on Tuesday, June 11 at the Statler Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

"Planning and strategic insights are at the heart of every successful marketing campaign," said CMC Chair Isaac Mizrahi, "but when you take those skills and add cultural fluency and expertise, you develop campaigns that truly resonate with mainstream America—together with HispanicAd.com, CMC cannot wait to see and showcase the work of the 2019 CAPE honorees."

Led by Jury President Victor Paredes, former head of strategy at WING, the judges for the 2019 CAPE Awards are:

Ivan Calle - VP Executive Creative Director at Zubi (a WPP agency)

- VP Executive Creative Director at Zubi (a WPP agency) Quim Gil Muñoz - Principal / Director of Brand Planning at Richards /Lerma

/Lerma Claudia Preston - Sr Cultural Strategist at The Community

- Sr Cultural Strategist at The Community Dave Rodriguez - Multicultural Marketing Communications Ford and Lincoln

This year, there are four categories for submission: Best Cultural Insight, Mainstream Impact Driven by Cultural Insight, Culture Impact on Innovation, and Pro Bono. Judging will take place at Zubi Adverting headquarters in Miami in late May.

"The seed of culture must be planted from the very beginning, and the CAPE Awards showcase the gold standard of the powerful effect meaningful and inclusive planning can have on the campaigns of today," said HispanicAd.com CEO Gene Bryan.

About CMC:

Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

About HispanicAd.com:

HispanicAd.com is the leading Hispanic advertising and media content site in the USA, Latin America and the Caribbean. This interactive forum provides information and entertainment, fosters a sense of community, affords an opportunity to establish and improve both customer relations and services and engages your customer.

SOURCE Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing

