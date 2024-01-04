CMC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

News provided by

CMC

04 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, January 4, 2024, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company ("CMC") (NYSE: CMC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 237th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on February 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 18, 2024.

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE CMC

