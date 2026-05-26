CMC Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Conference Call Webcast Details

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its third quarter earnings release for fiscal 2026, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be webcast live on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central) with Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The teleconference will also be available via webcast. To access the webcast (in listen-only mode), please visit CMC's website at www.cmc.com.

About CMC

CMC is a Fortune 500 company (NYSE: CMC) headquartered in Irving, Texas, and a leading provider of early-stage construction solutions that support the foundational phases of modern infrastructure and building projects. Founded in 1915, CMC has grown from a single-site recycling operation into one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of steel reinforcing bar (rebar), a leading producer of subgrade soil stabilization and foundation enhancement solutions, and a major supplier of concrete pipe and precast products.

Through an extensive manufacturing network primarily located in the United States and Central Europe, with strategic operations in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, CMC serves infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy markets. While often unseen, CMC's products are essential to highways, bridges, airports, commercial buildings and other critical structures that support everyday life.

SOURCE CMC