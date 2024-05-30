CMC Awarded on the USA TODAY America's Best Climate Leaders 2024 List

IRVING, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), has earned recognition on USA TODAY's list of America's Best Climate Leaders 2024. This prestigious award is presented by USA TODAY and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 30th, 2024, and can be viewed on usatoday.com.

The America's Best Climate Leaders 2024 award is presented to U.S. based companies with an exemplary environmental record and proven emissions intensity reduction performance year-over-year.

"CMC was founded over 100 years ago on the principles of recycling and sustainability. Today we continue to be an industry leader in sustainable steelmaking and in reducing our environmental impact," commented Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "CMC is proud to receive this award from USA Today and Statista, Inc. in recognition of our strong commitment to lowering emissions intensity. We are driven by our commitment to creating better ways to build a stronger, safer, more sustainable world."

To learn more about CMC's environmental stewardship, please see our sustainability report at esg.cmc.com.

