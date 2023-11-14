CMC Board of Directors Taps Lisa Stotts to Continue as President & CEO

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC's Board of Directors and shareholders appointed Lisa Stotts President & CEO of the company, elevating her from the interim role she held for more than six months.

Lisa Stotts, CMC Energy Services President and CEO
"The Board of Directors has worked with Lisa as CFO for the past seven years and have consistently been impressed with her knowledge of the business, cross functional skills, and loyalty to CMC's employees and its mission," said Eileen McGinnis, CMC's Board Chair and a former president & CEO of the company. "We are confident that the company will continue to thrive under her leadership."

"Ever since my mother, Doris Iklé, started CMC over 46 years ago, CMC has been led by strong, capable women," added Mimi Iklé-Khalsa, CMC's primary owner. "Lisa continues that tradition. It is important to me that CMC continues to be headed by a woman who shares the owners' commitment to diversity and inclusion. I look forward to working with Lisa in her new position."

Since 2017, Stotts has served as CFO for CMC after a decades-long career as a CFO, Vice President of Finance and other leadership roles. In addition to driving strategic initiatives and managing the financial well-being of CMC, Stotts has overseen the human resources, customer care, IT and accounting departments during her tenure at CMC.

"Our mission has been to provide customers with more comfortable homes, while reducing their energy bills and positively impacting the sustainability of our planet," Stotts said. "That's a priority that has been a constant for CMC since its inception and it's a goal I'm excited to tackle as the energy efficiency industry shifts its focus from only energy savings to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions." 

About CMC Energy Services

CMC Energy Services is a certified women-owned business (WBENC) that supports more than 35 utility energy efficiency programs, representing residential, low-income, multifamily and commercial markets. To date, CMC has worked closely with major utilities and government agencies across America to provide energy audits to more than 600,000 residences and 50,000 commercial buildings and employs 400 people administering energy efficiency programs in 10 states. CMC Energy Services' mission is to promote energy efficiency nationwide. Its programs provide broad economic, energy, environmental, public health and employment benefits on a national level. It is our goal to see regulators, energy providers and companies such as ours work together to deliver these results. 

