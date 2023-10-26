CMC Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Mesa, Arizona

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CMC (Commercial Metals Company; NYSE: CMC), along with state and local officials and their honored guests, gathered for the dedication of CMC's new micro mill located in Mesa, AZ.

CMC held its official ribbon cutting for the dedication for their new micro mill (Steel Arizona 2) in Mesa, Arizona on October 25. Participating in the ribbon cutting from L to R: Rob McClean, CMC Divisional Vice President West; Gilbert Hutton, CMC Director of Mill Operations West; Dr. Coral Evans, Northern Arizona Director from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly; Allison Grigg, Senior Vice President of Business Development with the Arizona Commerce Authority; John Giles, the Mayor of Mesa; Peter Matt, CMC President and CEO; Carlos Contreras, Cabinet Executive Officer of Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and Scott Somers, Mesa Councilmember District 6.

The mill is CMC's third micro mill and will be the first in the world to produce rebar as well as merchant bar quality (MBQ) products through a continuous production process from melting, casting and rolling activities and will be among the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world. Steel Arizona 2 as the facility has been named, makes CMC a coast-to-coast MBQ manufacturer.

"We are extremely proud to be formally dedicating our newest state-of-the-art steel micro mill in Mesa, Arizona. We look forward to providing both our existing and new customers with sustainably manufactured products combined with CMC's outstanding service." Peter Matt, President and CEO of CMC, said. "A project of this magnitude could not be accomplished without the support of so many, and we thank the entire CMC team as well as all our partners who helped us during the construction and commissioning of the mill. We also thank all the state and local officials who were instrumental in the process."

The new micro mill employs roughly 185 people and will achieve an estimated nominal annual capacity of 500,000 tons, including 150,000 tons of merchant product.

"Today's event is an exciting new chapter for CMC in Arizona," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "CMC's expansion builds on the company's existing presence in Arizona while creating almost two hundred new jobs. We are thankful to CMC for its continued commitment to Arizona and we look forward to supporting CMC's success in Mesa."

