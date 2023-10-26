CMC Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Mesa, Arizona

News provided by

CMC

26 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CMC (Commercial Metals Company; NYSE: CMC), along with state and local officials and their honored guests, gathered for the dedication of CMC's new micro mill located in Mesa, AZ.

Continue Reading
CMC held its official ribbon cutting for the dedication for their new micro mill (Steel Arizona 2) in Mesa, Arizona on October 25. Participating in the ribbon cutting from L to R: Rob McClean, CMC Divisional Vice President West; Gilbert Hutton, CMC Director of Mill Operations West; Dr. Coral Evans, Northern Arizona Director from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly; Allison Grigg, Senior Vice President of Business Development with the Arizona Commerce Authority; John Giles, the Mayor of Mesa; Peter Matt, CMC President and CEO; Carlos Contreras, Cabinet Executive Officer of Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and Scott Somers, Mesa Councilmember District 6.
CMC held its official ribbon cutting for the dedication for their new micro mill (Steel Arizona 2) in Mesa, Arizona on October 25. Participating in the ribbon cutting from L to R: Rob McClean, CMC Divisional Vice President West; Gilbert Hutton, CMC Director of Mill Operations West; Dr. Coral Evans, Northern Arizona Director from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly; Allison Grigg, Senior Vice President of Business Development with the Arizona Commerce Authority; John Giles, the Mayor of Mesa; Peter Matt, CMC President and CEO; Carlos Contreras, Cabinet Executive Officer of Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, and Scott Somers, Mesa Councilmember District 6.

The mill is CMC's third micro mill and will be the first in the world to produce rebar as well as merchant bar quality (MBQ) products through a continuous production process from melting, casting and rolling activities and will be among the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world. Steel Arizona 2 as the facility has been named, makes CMC a coast-to-coast MBQ manufacturer. 

"We are extremely proud to be formally dedicating our newest state-of-the-art steel micro mill in Mesa, Arizona. We look forward to providing both our existing and new customers with sustainably manufactured products combined with CMC's outstanding service." Peter Matt, President and CEO of CMC, said. "A project of this magnitude could not be accomplished without the support of so many, and we thank the entire CMC team as well as all our partners who helped us during the construction and commissioning of the mill. We also thank all the state and local officials who were instrumental in the process."

The new micro mill employs roughly 185 people and will achieve an estimated nominal annual capacity of 500,000 tons, including 150,000 tons of merchant product.

"Today's event is an exciting new chapter for CMC in Arizona," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "CMC's expansion builds on the company's existing presence in Arizona while creating almost two hundred new jobs. We are thankful to CMC for its continued commitment to Arizona and we look forward to supporting CMC's success in Mesa."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE CMC

Also from this source

CMC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

CMC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2023. Net earnings were $184.2 ...

CMC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

Today, October 10, 2023, the board of directors of Commercial Metals Company ("CMC") (NYSE: CMC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.