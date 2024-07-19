CMC Electronics enters final stages of Certification of Third-Generation Digital HUD

SUGAR GROVE, Ill., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics proudly announces that our Third Generation Digital Head-Up Display (HUD) technology is in the final stage of product development and currently undergoing certification. Following certification, we are poised to enter full-scale production and deliver this cutting-edge technology to our customers. Production deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2025, marking the beginning of a new era in HUD technology.

Our 3rd Generation Digital HUD offers the largest TFOV (Total Field of View) per unit weight, volume and price in the military market. (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)

CMC Electronics is excited to share that we have secured two undisclosed large OEM customers for the 3rd Generation Digital HUD. This milestone highlights the industry's confidence in our technology and our capability to meet stringent requirements.

Our latest offering, the 3rd Generation Digital HUD, is set to revolutionize the market with its cutting-edge features and robust performance. Building on decades of expertise, this new generation demonstrates significant advancements while maintaining the reliability and quality CMC Electronics is known for. With over 35 years of experience and a legacy of innovation, CMC Electronics continues to set the benchmark for advanced HUD systems, these advancements reinforce our position as industry leaders in avionics solutions.

We are currently in the final stages of certification for the 3rd Generation Digital HUD. Our extensive experience in certification processes ensures that we meet and exceed regulatory standards, providing our customers with the utmost confidence in our products.

To date, CMC Electronics has delivered over 1200 HUD units globally, a testament to our commitment to excellence in avionics technology. Recent developments have secured new business opportunities, adding more than 150 units to our extensive HUD systems portfolio.

Key Features of the 3rd Generation Digital HUD:

Cutting-edge Digital Light Engine : Provides a highly reliable, fully rastered display with enhanced brightness capabilities.

: Provides a highly reliable, fully rastered display with enhanced brightness capabilities. Largest TFOV : Offers the largest total field of view (TFOV) per unit weight, volume, and price in the military market.

: Offers the largest total field of view (TFOV) per unit weight, volume, and price in the military market. Open and Modular Design : Simplifies integration into existing and future cockpits, enhancing versatility and adaptability.

: Simplifies integration into existing and future cockpits, enhancing versatility and adaptability. Superior Image Quality : Delivers unparalleled raster performance with the ability to fill the entire field of view with high-resolution imagery.

: Delivers unparalleled raster performance with the ability to fill the entire field of view with high-resolution imagery. High Reliability and Maintainability: Features no life-limited components (LLC) and O-level replaceable assemblies, reducing overall life cycle costs.

CMC's digital light engine technology provides a superior image quality that sets a new standard in the industry. These advancements ensure that our HUD systems meet the evolving needs of military and civil aviation customers' worldwide, offering unmatched performance and value.

A Legacy of Excellence

CMC Electronics' HUD Center of Excellence in Sugar Grove, Illinois, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality. With full in-house capabilities from design and certification to manufacturing, we ensure that every HUD meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Our open and modular design philosophy leverages the latest available technologies and standards, providing versatile solutions that can be tailored to the unique needs of each customer.

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions and high-performance microelectronics for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the USA serving its customers worldwide.

