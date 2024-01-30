CMC Electronics Introduces Advanced COTS Fiber Pigtailed InGaAs APD Receiver for Enhanced Sensing Applications

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics is pleased to unveil its latest achievement in Microelectronics - the Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) family of fiber pigtailed analog InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) receivers. Innovating the landscape of sensing applications this advanced receiver stands out for its unparalleled versatility and performance. Engineered for applications like eye-safe laser range finding, scanning LiDAR, free space optical data communication, and distributed temperature sensing, it redefines industry norms.

Innovating the landscape of sensing applications this advanced receiver stands out for its unparalleled versatility and performance. (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)
The COTS family of fiber pigtailed analog InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) receivers redefines industry norms. (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)
The new COTS fiber pigtailed InGaAs APD receiver has the capability to achieve optimal signal-to-noise-ratio (SNR) performance in Near-Infrared (NIR) low light detection systems, enabling the reliable sensing of low optical signals with an impressive high dynamic range - setting new benchmarks in precision and adaptability.

Key Features:

  • Versatile Applications: Suited for eye-safe laser range finding, scanning LiDAR, free space optical data communication, and distributed temperature sensing applications.
  • Enhanced SNR Performance: Ensures optimum SNR performance in NIR low light detection systems, allowing for the detection of low optical signals with a high dynamic range.
  • Dual Wavelength Detection: Capable of detecting at both 1064nm and 1570nm, providing versatility for a wide range of applications.
  • High Bandwidth and Low NEP: The COTS APD receiver boasts a high bandwidth of 120MHz and a low noise equivalent power (NEP) of 90fW/rtHz, ensuring exceptional performance.
  • Compact Design: Housed in a compact 16-pin surface mount butterfly hermetic package, supporting precise light capturing and EMI elimination.

"The introduction of our COTS fiber pigtailed InGaAs APD receiver underscores our commitment to advancing sensing capabilities," said Daniel Germain, Business Unit Manager, Displays and Sensors at CMC Electronics. "This versatile receiver is poised to set new standards in various applications, offering enhanced SNR performance and a compact, reliable design."

For detailed specifications and information, the product data sheet and brochure are available at https://cmcelectronics.ca/products/microelectronics/optoelectronics/

Customization Options: As with all CMC Microelectronics products, customization of the APD receiver is available. For further information, please visit https://cmcelectronics.ca/products/microelectronics/

About CMC

CMC Electronics (www.cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions, high performance microelectronics and optoelectronics for the military and commercial markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company has facilities in Canada and in the USA serving its customers worldwide.

