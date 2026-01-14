CMC Electronics is pleased to unveil its latest achievement within the Optoelectronics line - the commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) family of Pigtailed High-Gain Low-Noise InGaAs Avalanche Photodiodes (APDs)

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - This family of products is designed to support critical applications in detection, defense and communication.

The 767 Series Pigtailed High-Gain Low-Noise InGaAs APD family is engineered for demanding applications such as:

Optical Time-Domain Reflectometry ( OTDR ), with safe operating APD gains up and above 100

), with safe operating APD gains up and above 100 Distributed Temperature Sensing ( DTS ) and Distributed Acoustic Systems ( DAS )

) and Distributed Acoustic Systems ( ) LiDAR and Laser Range Finding (LRF)

CMC Electronics' 276-339767-VAR is a pigtailed InGaAs APD Series available in 30 µm (single mode fiber, SMF) and 80 µm (multimode fiber, MMF) active area variants, both with very high operating gain above M = 100, very low k-factor (k), and Excess Noise Figure (F).

Based on an industry-proven design, the 276-339767 Series InGaAs APDs have a high Quantum Efficiency (QE) over the wavelength range of 950 to 1600 nm.

A high dynamic range is maintained even at high operating temperatures, reducing the need for cooling.

"Our APDs feature very low excess noise, allowing high operating gain with high dynamic range, avoiding issues with unintentional Geiger mode operation, protecting device integrity," said Éric Desfonds, Senior Technical Applications Manager of the Optoelectronics Group at CMC Electronics.

Key Features:

Active area from 30 – 80 µm

Low k-factor InGaAs APD

Low Excess Noise Factor (F)

Low Noise Equivalent Power (NEP)

High dynamic range

∆V ≈ 8 V (M = 10)

∆V ≈ 4 V (M = 45)

∆V ≈ 1 V (M = 100)

Wide Operating Temp Range

Typical coupling efficiency: > 90 %

Low Optical Return Loss (ORL)

FC/APC and SC/FC connectors available

Whether your requirements involve standard COTS components or tailored co-designs, CMC is ready to deliver solutions that meet your specific needs.

Additional information can be found at:

https://cmcelectronics.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/276-339767_InGaAs_APD_DS_rev0.pdf

Optoelectronics - CMC Electronics

About CMC Electronics

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced avionics, display solutions and high-performance optoelectronics for military and commercial aviation markets. Supported by an engineering team, the company offers fully integrated civil and defense capabilities with comprehensive certification support. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the United States serving its global customer base.

