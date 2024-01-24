CMC Electronics Unveils Breakthrough in Sensing Technology with the Launch of New InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD)

News provided by

CMC Electronics

24 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics, a pioneering leader in advanced sensing solutions, is proud to announce the debut of its revolutionary InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD). Expertly designed to elevate sensing and ranging capabilities, our latest APD is tailor-made for eye-safe laser range finding and scanning LiDAR applications.

Continue Reading
Our new InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) acts like a high-powered lens for laser range finders, enabling them to see farther and with greater precision. (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)
Our new InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) acts like a high-powered lens for laser range finders, enabling them to see farther and with greater precision. (CNW Group/CMC Electronics)

The InGaAs APD represents a true revolution in sensing technology, distinguishing itself by enabling laser range finders to perform at greater distances with an unparalleled fusion of speed, accuracy, and consistency, thus setting a new industry standard. Our new InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) acts like a high-powered lens for laser range finders, enabling them to see farther and with greater precision, upgrading their vision for more accurate measurements.

This breakthrough technology is not only ideal for scanning LiDAR but also finds applications in high-speed low-light level detection, industrial, analytical, aerospace, and defense sectors. Moreover, it is a preferred choice for high-volume applications where customized transimpedance amplifier (TIA) circuits are integral.

Key Features:

  • Dual Wavelength Detection: The APD operates seamlessly at both 1064nm and 1570nm, ensuring versatility across a range of applications.
  • Enhanced Performance: The low k-factor of our new InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) serves as a performance boost, empowering laser range finders to achieve heightened precision in observing distant objects.
  • Multiple Detection Active Areas: Featuring three detection active areas (50, 80, and 200μm diameter), the APD provides flexibility to adapt to diverse sensing requirements.
  • Compact and Reliable Design: Housed in a small TO-46 hermetic package, the APD is not only compact but also robust, supporting optimization for fast overload recovery circuit and higher damage threshold.

"This ground-breaking InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to advancing sensing technologies," said Daniel Germain, Business Unit Manager- Display & Sensors at CMC Electronics. "Our team's dedication to innovation has resulted in a product that not only meets but exceeds the demands of various industries, setting a new standard for superior sensing and ranging capabilities."

CMC Electronics invites industry professionals, partners, and enthusiasts to explore the potential of this groundbreaking technology.  https://cmcelectronics.ca/products/microelectronics/

About CMC

CMC Electronics (www.cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions, high performance microelectronics and optoelectronics for the military and commercial markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company has facilities in Canada and in the USA serving its customers worldwide.

SOURCE CMC Electronics

Also from this source

CMC Electronics Awarded PC-21 Avionics Contract by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

CMC Electronics Awarded PC-21 Avionics Contract by Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics is pleased to announce a multi-year contract with Swiss-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.