CMC Electronics Unveils Breakthrough in Sensing Technology with the Launch of New InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD)

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics, a pioneering leader in advanced sensing solutions, is proud to announce the debut of its revolutionary InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD). Expertly designed to elevate sensing and ranging capabilities, our latest APD is tailor-made for eye-safe laser range finding and scanning LiDAR applications.

The InGaAs APD represents a true revolution in sensing technology, distinguishing itself by enabling laser range finders to perform at greater distances with an unparalleled fusion of speed, accuracy, and consistency, thus setting a new industry standard. Our new InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) acts like a high-powered lens for laser range finders, enabling them to see farther and with greater precision, upgrading their vision for more accurate measurements.

This breakthrough technology is not only ideal for scanning LiDAR but also finds applications in high-speed low-light level detection, industrial, analytical, aerospace, and defense sectors. Moreover, it is a preferred choice for high-volume applications where customized transimpedance amplifier (TIA) circuits are integral.

Key Features:

Dual Wavelength Detection: The APD operates seamlessly at both 1064nm and 1570nm, ensuring versatility across a range of applications.

Enhanced Performance: The low k-factor of our new InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode (APD) serves as a performance boost, empowering laser range finders to achieve heightened precision in observing distant objects.

Multiple Detection Active Areas: Featuring three detection active areas (50, 80, and 200μm diameter), the APD provides flexibility to adapt to diverse sensing requirements.

Compact and Reliable Design: Housed in a small TO-46 hermetic package, the APD is not only compact but also robust, supporting optimization for fast overload recovery circuit and higher damage threshold.

"This ground-breaking InGaAs Avalanche Photodiode represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to advancing sensing technologies," said Daniel Germain, Business Unit Manager- Display & Sensors at CMC Electronics. "Our team's dedication to innovation has resulted in a product that not only meets but exceeds the demands of various industries, setting a new standard for superior sensing and ranging capabilities."

CMC Electronics invites industry professionals, partners, and enthusiasts to explore the potential of this groundbreaking technology. https://cmcelectronics.ca/products/microelectronics/

About CMC

CMC Electronics ( www.cmcelectronics.ca ) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions, high performance microelectronics and optoelectronics for the military and commercial markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company has facilities in Canada and in the USA serving its customers worldwide.

