CMC Named to Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC (NYSE: CMC) today announced it has been named one of Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, marking the company's first inclusion on the prestigious list.

Published annually by Corporate Knights, the Global 100 recognizes the world's most sustainable publicly traded companies with revenues exceeding $1 billion. Companies are ranked based on the strength and growth of sustainability-aligned investments and revenues.

In addition to its 2026 Global 100 recognition, CMC was also named to the 2025 Corporate Knights Clean200 which highlights companies leading the global clean economy.

"We are honored to be recognized by Corporate Knights for the first time as a Global 100 company," said Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer of CMC. "This recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to our operating responsibly, reducing our environmental impact, and creating long-term value for our stakeholders. Sustainability has been central to CMC's business since our founding in 1915, and we remain focused on maintaining industry-leading performance as we build a stronger, more sustainable future."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world. Today, through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support early-stage construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission.

