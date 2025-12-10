CMC Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 List

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has once again been recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list, earning a place among the top-performing companies for 2026. This marks the fourth consecutive year that CMC has received this honor. The annual ranking is presented by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc., a global leader in industry analysis and data insights. The full list is available on Newsweek's website.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Newsweek," said Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "It reflects the dedication of our employees and our ongoing commitment to operating responsibly, supporting our communities, and reducing our environmental impact. We remain focused on advancing these priorities as we continue to build a stronger future for all our stakeholders."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support early-stage construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

