CMC Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

News provided by

Commercial Metals Company

Dec 12, 2024, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today published its sustainability report for 2024, showcasing the company's industry-leading environmental performance.  2024 marks the tenth year of sustainability reporting for the Company.  The document, which can be found on CMC's sustainability website (https://esg.cmc.com/), includes progress updates regarding the environmental goals that were established in the Company's 2019 / 2020 report.

"The 2024 report highlights the progress CMC is making towards our social, environmental and governance goals," said Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We are committed to continuous improvement across all facets of our business, from the way we reduce our impact on our environment to how we engage with our employees, suppliers, customers and other stakeholders."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

CMC Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call Webcast Details

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release for fiscal 2025, invites you to listen to its...

CMC Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2025

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics