CMC Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today published its sustainability report for 2024, showcasing the company's industry-leading environmental performance. 2024 marks the tenth year of sustainability reporting for the Company. The document, which can be found on CMC's sustainability website (https://esg.cmc.com/), includes progress updates regarding the environmental goals that were established in the Company's 2019 / 2020 report.

"The 2024 report highlights the progress CMC is making towards our social, environmental and governance goals," said Peter Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to continuous improvement across all facets of our business, from the way we reduce our impact on our environment to how we engage with our employees, suppliers, customers and other stakeholders."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

