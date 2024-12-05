CMC Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek for 2025

News provided by

Commercial Metals Company

Dec 05, 2024, 16:15 ET

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) today announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

"We are honored to have received this award for the third consecutive year and be counted among America's most responsible companies," said Peter R. Matt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "CMC's ranking on Newsweek's list reflects our continued dedication to caring for our people, minimizing our impact on our environment and making a positive impact on our communities.  This performance is driven by the hard work of our employees across our organization who strive every day to uphold our core values."

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, we offer products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

SOURCE Commercial Metals Company

