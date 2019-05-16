CMC Telecom selected as a finalist for the Telecom Asia's 2019 Best Data Center Award

Award winners are selected from a shortlist of candidates nominated by Telecom Asia readers, judges and editors. This year's shortlist features 28 categories from 3 big groups (Service Providers, Innovation and Leadership) and more than 100 nominated companies across 14 Asia-Pacific markets. Final selection in each category will be scored on the basis of innovation, financial performance, technology, market leadership, corporate governance and customer care.

CMC Telecom is the only candidate from Vietnam nominated as "Best Data Center Service Provider" alongside with other industry giants from China, Indonesia, Malaysia including China Unicom Global, Celcom Axiata, Telin. To be the finalist in Best Service Provider category, CMC Telecom had to demonstrate the highest operating and technology standards. CMC Telecom has 3 neutral Data Centers in Vietnam with Tier 3 TIA942 standards, ISO 9001:2001, ISO 27001 certificate. In Vietnam, CMC Telecom Data Center is the first and only Data Center to own PCI DSS security certification (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard). PCI DSS is the worldwide information security standard set by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council to help control and minimize points of risk to fraud or compromise of sensitive information.

The Telecom Asia Awards is the region's longest-running and most prestigious industry award specifically set up for the telecoms industry. With theme of "Redefining the connectivity standards of the digital economy", the 22nd annual Telecom Asia Awards brings focus to the achievements of players -- old and new -- honoring those who transform their business model putting the customer the be all and end all of their existence.

To learn more about CMC Telecom: https://cmctelecom.vn/en/

Full list of Telecom Asia Awards 2019's nominees: https://event.telecomasia.net/telecom-asia-awards/2019/

SOURCE CMC Telecom

Related Links

https://cmctelecom.vn/en/

