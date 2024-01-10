CMC To Be Featured In Season Two of National Docuseries "REPURPOSED"

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ("CMC" or the "Company") will be featured in Season Two of REPURPOSED, a travel-adventure docuseries premiering on January 10, 2024. The series, which has been featured on Amazon Prime Video, can be viewed at cmc.com/repurposed and is also available on YouTube.

Season two of the docuseries highlights CMC's key role in the construction industry and our sustainable steelmaking processes and advanced technologies. Filmed on location at multiple CMC facilities in Texas and Oklahoma, the program will feature interviews with CMC's executive leadership team as well as seasoned experts from across the CMC family. 

"We are proud to be featured in this acclaimed docuseries," said Peter Matt, President and CEO of CMC. "This is a great opportunity to educate the public on the crucial role that steel plays in their daily lives, and how CMC is using recycled metal to build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world."

REPURPOSED is hosted by recycled metals enthusiast John Sacco and aims to not only educate but engage, inviting viewers into the vital yet often overlooked world of metal recycling.

About CMC

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial and energy generation and transmission.

