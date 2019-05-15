CMC/Forecast Announces It Will Actively Defend Its Role as Bona Fide Producer

CHICAGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to SAG-AFTRA's recent announcement that it has revoked the signatory status of six signatory co-producers under the SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contracts, CMC/Forecast states that the company will actively defend its role as a bona fide producer and is entitled to arbitrate the matter (among other forms of recourse) if necessary. As noted by SAG-AFTRA, the company's signatory status remains intact and CMC/Forecast will continue to produce commercials without disruption.

The full list of companies named in SAG-AFTRA's announcement are: Checks in Motion, Inc., CMC/Forecast, Inc., CMS Productions, Talent Direct, Inc., Talent Solutions and Waving Cat.

For over 20 years as a signatory and bona fide producer, CMC/Forecast has upheld the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement and since 2015 has paid over $1B in wages and Pension and Health Plans contributions to SAG-AFTRA members. In a statement the company said, "We appreciate the value that the SAG-AFTRA membership brings to our productions and we continue our commitment to supporting the talent we employ and adhering to the terms of the Commercials Agreement we entered into with SAG-AFTRA."

CMC/Forecast provides unmatched expertise and guidance through the entire lifecycle of commercials, from initial concept through retirement of creative assets. Its deeply knowledgeable team, steeped in collective knowledge gained from decades of experience, is at the heart of a full range of support services for pre-production, production, post production and ad management—on-set and off.

