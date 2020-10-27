CMD-IT Collaborates with Major Universities to Eliminate Barriers for Students Pursuing Graduate Degrees in Computer Science

"Only a small percentage, in the range of 4%, of current tenured or tenure-track faculty in computing at research universities are from our target groups," said Valerie Taylor, CEO and President of CMD-IT. "During times like this, when our nation is experiencing a crisis, the margins grow even further apart. That's why this work is urgent and critical to the future of academia."

The CMD-IT FLIP Alliance includes the following institutions, which were found to be the largest producers of computer science faculty at research universities: Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell University, Georgia Tech, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Stanford University, University of California at Berkeley, University of Texas, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and University of University.. Most of these universities currently have an existing policy to ignore or forbid consideration of GRE scores in computer science Ph.D. admissions. For 2020-2021 admissions, some of the universities will make the GRE optional for Ph.D. admissions. Applicants should check each institution's official website for details.

The FLIP Alliance brings together faculty and staff advocates to focus on recruiting, retaining, developing and graduating PhD students from the following underrepresented groups: African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and People with Disabilities. Partnering organizations include AccessComputing, AISES, CAHSI, iAAMCS, and NSBE. CMD-IT works together with the institutions and partners to increase the diversity of their PhD graduates and thereby increase the diversity of the computer science professoriate.

To learn more about CMD-IT FLIP Alliance, visit flipalliance.org . To schedule an interview with Valerie Taylor, CEO and President of CMD-IT, contact Ashley Small at 281-827-3419.

About CMD-IT

CMD-IT is the national Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology, focused on the following underrepresented groups: African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanics, and People with Disabilities. The center is composed of corporations, academic institutions, government agencies, and nonprofits.

SOURCE Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology

Related Links

http://flipalliance.org

