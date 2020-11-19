CMD-IT Partners with Google to Award Ph.D. Students with $25,000 to Increase Diversity amongst Ph.D. Graduates in Computing

"We launched the program to increase the diversity of leadership in computing at research universities"

From 2018 to 2019, the number of students from underrepresented groups who completed a Ph.D in computer science decreased by 13 percent.

"CMD-IT launched the FLIP Alliance program in 2017 to help increase the diversity of the future leadership in the professoriate in computing at research universities as a way to achieve diversity across the field," said Valerie Taylor, CEO and President of the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology (CMD-IT). "We are grateful for supporters like Google for helping to close the gap."

Last year, together with Google Research, CMD-IT FLIP Alliance, established a competitive dissertation awards program.

Here's what the Doctoral students shared about themselves, their aspirations and dreams for the future.

Alexander Moreno - Georgia Institute of Technology: Will pursue a postdoc in academia on methodology and theory for healthcare applications.

Amber Solomon - Georgia Institute of Technology: Planning to work as a research scientist.

Felix Gonda - Harvard University: Will work to solve problems in health care and neuroscience.

Michael Rivera - Carnegie Mellon University: Pursuing a postdoctoral position followed by a position as a university professor.

Gabriel Fierro - University of California, Berkeley: Pursuing a faculty position in a computer science department.

Wing Lam - University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign: Hopes to better increase the participation of those with underrepresented backgrounds.

About CMD-IT

CMD-IT is the national Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology, focused on the following underrepresented groups: African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanics, and People with Disabilities. The center is composed of corporations, academic institutions, government agencies, and nonprofits.

To learn more about CMD-IT's program, the FLIP Alliance, visit flipalliance.org . To schedule an interview with Valerie Taylor, CEO and President of CMD-IT, contact Ashley Small at 281-827-3419.

SOURCE Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology

Related Links

https://cmd-it.org/

