CME Federal Credit Union named one of Crain's 2024 Best Employers in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Federal Credit Union has been named one of Crain's 2024 Best Employers in Ohio. For the complete list of winners and rankings, see CrainsCleveland.com/BestEmployers .

The full Best Employers in Ohio list was announced at an event on Aug. 15. The ranking of the 45 top employers debuted online following the event and will appear in the Aug. 19 print issue of Crain's Cleveland Business.

The awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best companies to work for in Ohio. In partnership with Workforce Research Group, thousands of employees and their employers were surveyed on the working conditions, benefits and corporate culture that make a company a great place to work. Winners were determined by the results of Workforce Research Group's weighted surveys. To be considered for participation, companies had to:

Be a publicly or privately held business, either for-profit or nonprofit.

Have a physical operation in Ohio .

. Have a minimum of 15 full-time or part-time employees.

Determining the Best Employers in Ohio involved a two-step process. The first consisted of evaluating each company's workplace policies, practices and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second consisted of employee surveys to assess their experiences and attitudes. This part was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. Workforce Research Group managed the survey process and analyzed the data, using its expertise to determine the final ranking.

Know a company that goes above and beyond to create a quality workplace culture? Click here to receive information about the 2025 Best Employers in Ohio registration.

Find Crain's Cleveland Business on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Crain Communications:

Crain Communications is a leading business news and information company with a portfolio of 24 media brands that provide indispensable coverage and data for professionals globally and across sectors, including advertising, automotive, finance, healthcare, staffing, and workforce solutions. Many of Crain's brands are the most influential media properties in the industries and communities they serve, including Ad Age, Automotive News, Pensions & Investments, Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts, as well as Crain's regional business brands. For more than a century, our dedication to deep sector expertise and journalistic integrity has enabled us to provide trusted insights across all our platforms, empowering today's business leaders to make industry-shaping decisions. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com.

About Workforce Research Group:

Workforce Research Group is a Texas-based workplace excellence research firm managing "Best Places to Work" programs all over the world. To learn more, visit workforcerg.com

News Contact:

Amy Stoessel

Associate Publisher

[email protected]

SOURCE CME Federal Credit Union