CME Group Achieves Record Quarterly International Average Daily Volume of 5.3 Million Contracts in Q2 2019

LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved its highest quarterly international ADV on record, with 5.3 million contracts traded during the second quarter of 2019, up 25% year over year and surpassing the previous quarterly record of 4.9 million contracts traded in Q1 2018. This record, reflecting all trading done outside North America, was driven mainly by growth of Interest Rate, Equity Index and Agricultural products.

EMEA quarterly ADV hit an all-time high of 4 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2019, up 22% over Q2 2018. This surpassed the previous quarterly record of 3.9 million contracts set in the first quarter of 2018.

APAC quarterly ADV hit an all-time high of 1.1 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2019, up 28% year over year. The previous quarterly record of 932,000 contracts was set in the first quarter of 2018.

LatAm quarterly ADV hit a record of 173,000 contracts traded in the second quarter of 2019, up 81 per cent from the second quarter of 2018. This exceeded the previous quarterly record of 137,000 set in Q1 2019.

"During the second quarter, our EMEA, APAC and LatAm markets all hit record highs, reflecting a global need for risk management," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "With CME Group's broad array of derivatives products available virtually round the clock, our international customers outside of North America recognize the benefits of trading on a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace."

Globally, CME Group reached ADV of 20.9 million contracts during the second quarter of 2019, up 14% from second-quarter 2018 and the second-highest quarterly volume on record. June 2019 volume averaged 23.1 million contracts per day, up 29% from June 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of June was 141 million contracts, up 22% from year-end 2018 and up 23% from June 2018.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform. CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offer clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives. CME Group's products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

