CME Group Adds New Hemp Pricing Data to CME DataMine

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that customers can now access hemp pricing data in DataMine, its self-service online data platform. This new alternative dataset from Hemp Benchmarks®, a division of New Leaf Data Services, LLC, allows CME Group market data customers to access benchmark wholesale hemp pricing data alongside nearly a petabyte of historical data for futures and options across every investible asset class.

"CME Group is continually exploring new ways to help our DataMine customers make the most informed trading decisions," said Trey Berre, Global Head of Data Services at CME Group. "Market participants use our historical market data to test strategies, as well as gauge potential profitability and risks in a variety of different markets. As the U.S. hemp market continues to grow, we expect this benchmark hemp pricing data from Hemp Benchmarks® to aid our customers' trading and hedging strategies."

"Hemp is an emerging commodity with a broad range of existing applications across wellness and health products, textiles, building materials and biofuels," said Jonathan Rubin, CEO of Hemp Benchmarks®, a division of New Leaf Data Services, LLC. "Our industry-leading Hemp Benchmarks® data provides a comprehensive and transparent view of wholesale pricing, and we are pleased to be able to offer our data to CME Group's market data customers around the world."

Founded in 2015, New Leaf Data Services is the world's first independent price reporting agency for global cannabis and hemp markets. The datasets available in CME DataMine include monthly pricing for more than 21 different types of hemp products, including Cannabidiol (CBD) Biomass, Crude Hemp Oil, CBD Distillates, CBD Isolate, and Cannabigerol (CBG) products.

Hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant that is grown for industrial use and to produce non-psychoactive cannabinoids such as CBD. In 2020, U.S. farmers registered nearly 400,000 acres for hemp cultivation. The U.S. hemp market is projected to grow to more than $20 billion in 2025.

For more information about accessing Hemp Benchmarks® pricing data in CME DataMine, please visit cmegroup.com/market-data/third-party-data-new-leaf.html.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

