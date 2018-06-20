CME Group Agricultural Futures and Options Surpass 10 Million Contracts Open Interest and Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 3.2 Million Contracts

In addition, CME Group's suite of agricultural futures and options reached an all-time daily volume record of 3,197,646 agricultural futures and options contracts traded on June 19, surpassing the previous record of 3,002,818 contracts set on April 4, 2018. Other agricultural volume and open interest milestones include:

Record 752,425 Grain and Oilseed options contracts traded on June 19 , surpassing the previous record of 730,505 contracts set on June 26, 2015

Record 363,729 Corn options contracts traded on June 19, surpassing the previous record of 326,324 contracts set on June 21, 2016

Record 3,720 large open interest holders (LOIH) reached on May 29, surpassing the previous record of 3,691 LOIHs on May 1, 2018

446,526 combined agricultural futures and options contracts traded outside of U.S. trading hours, the second highest of 2018

Year-to-date, CME Group agricultural futures and options average daily volume has increased 23 percent to 1.6 million contracts per day.

