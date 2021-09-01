CME Group and IHS Markit Complete Joint Venture and Launch OSTTRA, a New Post-Trade Services Company

LONDON and CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced they have launched their joint venture, OSTTRA, a new post-trade services company.

OSTTRA, 50/50 owned by CME Group and IHS Markit, is a leading provider of progressive post-trade solutions for the global OTC markets across interest rate, FX, equity and credit asset classes. It incorporates CME Group's optimization businesses –Traiana, TriOptima, and Reset – and IHS Markit's MarkitSERV. Headquartered in London, OSTTRA will be led by Co-CEOs Guy Rowcliffe and John Stewart.

Rowcliffe will serve as Co-CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, with oversight for leading the company's full product portfolio and sales teams. Most recently, Rowcliffe was Global Head of Optimization Services at CME Group and Head of TriOptima and Reset. Previously, he was Head of Asia Pacific for NEX Group's post-trade and optimization businesses.

Stewart will serve as Co-CEO and Chief Operating Officer responsible for leading business strategy, operations and technology as well overseeing corporate services and finance. He has extensive experience in institutional and investment banking including serving as global head of investment banking operations and chief data officer at UBS, and in various operations and technology roles in derivatives and securities businesses at J.P. Morgan.

"These complementary businesses provide clients with enhanced platforms and services for global OTC markets," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The combined force of the product suite ensures a streamlined post-trade ecosystem that will help clients drive even greater efficiencies. As the demands for automation continue to transform the post-trade landscape, OSTTRA will be at the forefront of helping market participants build a secure and sustainable market infrastructure."

"OSTTRA brings together the people, processes and networks to solve the market's most pressing problems through innovating, integrating and optimizing the post-trade workflow," added Lance Uggla, Chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "John, Guy and the team have the experience and vision to meet the increasingly complex post-trade challenges of today and address the operational needs of the future."

The terms of the deal included a $113 million equalization payment from IHS Markit to CME Group to achieve 50/50 ownership and shared control in the joint venture. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

For more information on the products and services provided by OSTTRA please visit www.osttra.com.

About CME Group

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

