CME Group Announces First Trades for New Bitcoin Volatility Futures

CHICAGO, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, announced its new Bitcoin Volatility Index futures are now available for trading. First trades were executed as blocks between DV Chain and Monarq Asset Management.

"The early support we've seen for our new Bitcoin Volatility futures further demonstrates the growing client demand for more innovative tools to more efficiently protect against adverse market moves," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "Our new 24/7 trading framework expands the utility of these contracts, allowing investors to isolate and precisely manage their portfolio's volatility risk and exposure at any hour of the day, any day of the week – unlocking a critical new layer of risk management."

"We are highly encouraged to see the market expanding with more regulated, institutional-grade futures contracts designed for expressing volatility on bitcoin," said Shiliang Tang, CEO of Monarq Asset Management. "As bitcoin continues to mature into a more mainstream institutional asset class, the demand for sophisticated risk management instruments grows alongside it. Robust tools like CME Group Bitcoin Volatility futures are exactly what investors need to accurately express their market viewpoints and efficiently hedge their portfolios within a secure, transparent framework."

"We are proud to support the launch of CME Group's Bitcoin Volatility futures," said Dave Vizsoly, CEO and Head Trader at DV Chain. "As institutions increasingly seek advanced strategies to navigate today's markets, the ability to trade pure volatility independent of price direction on a regulated platform is a critical evolution for both our clients and the broader marketplace."

CME Group's Cryptocurrency product suite continues to experience significant growth, including the successful launch of 24/7 trading on May 29. Additional year-to-date trading highlights include:

Average daily volume (ADV) of 266,900 contracts, up 38% year-over-year.

Average daily open interest of 274,500 contracts, up 18% year-over-year.

For more information on Bitcoin Volatility futures, please visit www.cmegroup.com/BVI.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group