CME Group Announces First Trades of Mexican F-TIIE Interest Rate Futures

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced the first trades of the new interest rate futures based on the Central Bank of Mexico's Overnight TIIE funding rate (F-TIIE). Launched on May 24, 2021, the trades were transacted by BBVA México, Monex Casa de Bolsa and Banorte, and were executed via Altura Markets and CME Direct.

"We are pleased to have received industry support for our first Mexican F-TIIE interest rate futures contract," said Agha Mirza, Global Head of Rates and OTC Products at CME Group. "Our futures contract aligns with the Central Bank of Mexico's objectives to develop robust risk-free rates (RFR) and establish a domestic funding curve, while complementing our OTC Mexican interest rate swaps clearing business, dollar-peso FX futures contracts and SOFR futures."

"Mexico fully embraces the global trend for new market-based reference rates, and today an optimal instrument for trading and hedging the overnight reference rate of the Central Bank of Mexico has arrived," said Alejandro Faesi, Head of Global Markets and Institutional Sales for Banorte. "Banorte is proud to join CME Group in this effort."

"The development of an active and liquid derivatives market for Funding TIIE is one of the key elements to allow this rate to become the benchmark for the Mexican market," said Manuel Meza, Head of Global Markets, BBVA Mexico. "Corporate issuers and bank loans in MXN will soon follow in having F-TIIE as the reference rate."

"Funding TIIE futures at CME Group, along with other contracts like SOFR and USD/MXN currency futures, are instrumental for transitioning to the new and modern market structure for Mexico and its financial markets participants. This is a game changer," said Javier Alvarado, CEO, Monex Casa de Bolsa.

The Mexican peso-denominated contract will be cash-settled against the compounded F-TIIE rate over monthly contract periods. F-TIIE is published daily by the Central Bank of Mexico and is based on the highly developed and liquid Mexican repo market. Mexican F-TIIE Rate futures are listed with and subject to the rules of CME. For contract specifications and more information, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/ftiie.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

