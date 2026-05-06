CME Group Announces First Trades of New Avalanche and Sui Cryptocurrency Futures between G-20 Group and FalconX

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, announced its new Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI) futures are now available for trading. First trades were executed as blocks between FalconX and G-20 Group.

"The early support we've seen for our AVAX and SUI futures contracts signals that clients are actively seeking regulated products to manage price risk and pursue new opportunities across a wider range of crypto instruments," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "By offering these futures in both micro- and larger-sized contracts, we're giving market participants the flexibility and capital efficiencies they need to execute their cryptocurrency investment and hedging strategies with greater precision."

"FalconX is pleased to partner with G–20 and CME Group on liquidity for AVAX and SUI futures at launch. Two major trends we see are the growth of broader altcoin indices for crypto exposure and Digital Asset Treasuries' accumulation of assets like AVAX and SUI on behalf of shareholders," said Joshua Lim, Global Co-head of Markets, FalconX. "These new CME Group futures markets are addressing real market demand for hedging and leverage on a wider array of underlying crypto assets."

"CME Group sets the standard for regulated, institutionally compliant instruments, and firms like G-20 and FalconX represent exactly the kind of sophisticated counterparties driving these markets at scale," said Jonathan Mathai, Head of Trading, G-20 Group. "Large allocators consistently favor onshore U.S. derivatives when safety and compliance are paramount. From a fiduciary standpoint, CME Group is our venue of choice — and as a CFTC-regulated entity, we welcome both the CME Group's expanding product roadmap and the broader institutional adoption taking hold across our offering."

CME Group Cryptocurrency futures and options will be available for trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week, beginning May 29.

For more information on AVAX and SUI futures, as well as the full CME Group Cryptocurrency suite, please visit cmegroup.com/cryptolaunch.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group