CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures

"We are pleased to see strong industry interest and support for the new SOFR futures contract," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rate Products. "The addition of this product further strengthens CME Group's already broad range of tools for managing exposure to interest rate price risk around the world, and achieving greater capital efficiencies."

SOFR futures are based on the Alternative Reference Rates Committee-endorsed SOFR index, published daily by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in cooperation with the U.S. Office of Financial Research. Although correlated with LIBOR and effective federal funds rates, SOFR, a broad Treasury repo index, is distinct from these rates.

SOFR futures provide CME Group clients with execution efficiency through intercommodity spreads on CME Globex. Eurodollar versus Fed Fund futures Intercommodity Spreads have seen consistent streaming liquidity and increased trading since they launched on March 12, suggesting strong market demand for SOFR intercommodity spreads. This product will also offer capital efficiencies through margin offsets of up to 85 percent against other CME Group products including 30-Day Federal Funds futures and Eurodollar futures.

Monthly and quarterly SOFR futures are listed by and subject to the rules of CME. More information is available at cmegroup.com/sofrfutures.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) is where the world comes to manage risk. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. Around the world, CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex® electronic trading platform. CME Group also operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers through CME Clearing, which offer clearing and settlement services across asset classes for exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives. CME Group's products and services ensure that businesses around the world can effectively manage risk and achieve growth.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT, Chicago Board of Trade, KCBT and Kansas City Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

