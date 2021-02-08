CME Group Announces Launch of Ether Futures

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today launched Ether futures, further expanding its crypto derivatives offerings in this emerging asset class.

"As institutional demand for transparent, exchange-listed crypto derivatives continues to increase, we are pleased to launch our new Ether futures contract," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. "The addition of Ether, along with our liquid Bitcoin futures and options, will create new opportunities for a broad array of clients, whether they are looking to hedge ether positions in the spot market or gain exposure to this cryptocurrency on a regulated derivatives marketplace."

"Just like in other capital markets, derivatives have become the avenue of choice for institutions to access cryptocurrencies," said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks. "Our status as a U.K. FCA regulated benchmark provider, whose compliance is regularly audited by Deloitte, gives institutions further confidence to enter the cryptocurrency space via the CME Ether futures contact based on our CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate. For the first time, investors can gain exposure to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap via a U.S.-regulated futures contract. Just as Bitcoin futures paved the way for institutions to enter the crypto market in 2017, so CME Ether futures will allow CME Group clients to gain even greater exposure to the asset class."

"CME Group has been an integral participant in the continued institutionalization of this asset class, and the launch of Ether futures is yet another milestone," said Michael Moro, CEO of Genesis Global Trading Inc. "Genesis is excited to continue to work closely with CME in this effort."

"The launch of CME Ether futures is an exciting addition to the digital assets ecosystem as it evidences the ongoing maturation of the asset class as a whole," said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments. "At Grayscale Investments, we've seen enormous growth in investor interest for Ethereum and we're excited to see the growing list of financial product offerings expanding access to digital currencies."

CME Ether futures are cash-settled, based on the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Ether. Ether futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME.

For more information on this product, please visit www.cmegroup.com/etherfutures.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

