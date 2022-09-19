CME Group Announces Launch of Event Contracts for Trading Global Benchmark Products

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced the launch of event contracts.

"We continue to see increasing demand from retail investors looking for less-complex ways to gain exposure to and participate in CME Group benchmark products – some of the world's most widely quoted futures markets," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group. "Our event contracts will provide market users with innovative, lower-cost ways to trade across oil, gold, equity indices and foreign currencies."

"Interactive Brokers is excited to launch event contracts and to offer our clients the ability to trade their opinion on yes-or-no questions," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "Now available at IBKR EventTrader, these innovative contracts can provide our clients a simplified way to trade key futures markets with limited risk."

Ryan Moroney, CEO of CQG, said: "We've seen growing demand on the retail side and are excited to have closely collaborated with CME Group on the launch of event contracts. The exchange has a long history of launching innovative products, and just as its E-mini and micro contracts have taken off with market participants, we expect the products to attract significant attention as a new way to engage with many of the most popular benchmark products that reflect different aspects of the economy."

NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi said: "CME Group's event contracts will have tremendous appeal to individual investors, whether they are already active traders or new entrants to the market. We're excited to partner with the exchange in offering and promoting these innovative products through our subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate, and we look forward to playing a major role in helping grow the base of participants not only in event contracts but in the futures and financial markets overall."

"Dorman Trading is excited to bring new participants into the marketplace and support existing traders by offering event contracts," said Daniel Dorman, VP at Dorman Trading LLC. "CME Group continues to introduce innovative products and event contracts are poised to bring new energy to the futures industry by providing short-term opportunities to trade price action with a maximum profit or loss."

"Ironbeam is excited to offer these new event contracts in its innovative trading platform," said Omid Farr, Founder of Ironbeam. "We expect the simplified trading experience will bring in a new swath of traders."

Individuals will be able to trade their view on whether the price of key futures markets will move up or down by the end of each day's trading session, including gold, silver, copper, crude oil, natural gas, E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Nasdaq-100, E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average, E-mini Russell 2000 and euro-U.S. dollar foreign exchange futures.

These new daily options on futures also will allow participants to know their maximum profit or loss when entering a trade. Each event contract is sized at $20 per contract.

For more information on this product, please see: www.cmegroup.com/eventcontracts.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

