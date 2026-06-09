CME Group Announces Launch of Nasdaq CME Crypto Index Futures

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, announced the launch of Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures.

At expiration, these contracts are financially settled to the value of the Nasdaq CME Crypto Settlement Price Index, which measures the performance of the largest and most actively traded cryptocurrencies. As of June 9 the index includes bitcoin and bitcoin cash, ether, SOL, XRP, ADA, LINK, and lumens.

"With trading now officially underway, our new Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures represent a major milestone in the expansion of our regulated digital asset marketplace," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "In today's volatile markets, investors are increasingly seeking diversified exposure to the cryptocurrency ecosystem while retaining the capital efficiencies and transparency of a regulated futures marketplace. These contracts give clients a cost-efficient tool to hedge their risk or directly pursue broad-based crypto opportunities."

"As investor participation in digital assets continues to grow, so does demand for benchmarks built with the same governance and transparency expected in other asset classes," said Sean Wasserman, Head of Index Product Management at Nasdaq. "Futures linked to the index are a natural extension of how index-based frameworks support market development."

"The launch of NCI futures is another sign of crypto's maturation and its ongoing intersection with traditional financial market infrastructure," said Mick McLaughlin, U.S. Chief Executive Officer and Head of Global Distribution, Hashdex Asset Management. "Since 2018, our goal has been to provide investors institutional-quality access to digital assets in the same way they access other asset classes. Today's announcement advances our vision, and represents a meaningful step in allowing investors and advisors to proactively manage and hedge crypto portfolios through a regulated and index-oriented approach.

Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures are listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on these products, please visit https://www.cmegroup.com/nasdaqcrypto.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group