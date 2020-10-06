CME Group Announces Launch of New TreasuryWatch Tool for Comprehensive Analysis of U.S. Treasury Markets

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced the launch of its new CME TreasuryWatch Tool. With U.S. debt at the highest level since World War II, and expected to exceed the size of the U.S. economy in 2021, this new tool will provide market participants with a comprehensive look at the data shaping cash and futures markets for U.S. Treasuries today.

"Our new TreasuryWatch Tool will provide clients and market participants an integrated and easy-to-use framework for assessing the world's most important government bond market and help them make their own informed risk management and trading decisions," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rate Products. "Risk management is more important than ever, and we remain focused on delivering the tools and deep, liquid benchmark treasury and short-term interest rate futures and options to help our clients navigate through this unprecedented uncertainty."

Building on the success of both the CME FedWatch Tool and CME BoEWatch Tool, this new, free CME TreasuryWatch Tool aggregates eight unique data sets, including Treasury yields, U.S. Treasury auctions and issuance, Federal Reserve balance sheet data, key market interest rates, and other resources to equip users to better analyze the factors impacting U.S. Treasury markets. Users can also access CME FedWatch Tool's FOMC target rate and probability information within the tool. Additional capabilities allow users to:

Track and chart recent, historical and forecasted Treasury auction sizes by tenor and by gross coupon issuance.

View yield data for cash treasuries, U.S. treasury futures and short-term interest rate futures.

View upcoming high impact U.S. economic events.

Quickly access key industry resources from the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve, Congressional Budget Office, International Monetary Fund, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

For more information or to access the CME TreasuryWatch Tool, please visit www.cmegroup.com/treasurywatch.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

