CME Group Appoints New Heads of BrokerTec, EBS and Optimization Businesses

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced a number of senior management changes as part of the integration of the NEX Group businesses the company acquired last year. New appointments effective this week include:

John Edwards has been named Global Head of BrokerTec. Edwards formerly served as Managing Director of BrokerTec EMEA. He will continue to be based in London and will report to Seth Johnson , who is remaining with the company in a transition role. Dan Cleaves also will remain with the company in a transition role, leading BrokerTec North America and managing the platform's migration to CME Globex. He also will report to Johnson.

has been named Global Head of BrokerTec. Edwards formerly served as Managing Director of BrokerTec EMEA. He will continue to be based in and will report to , who is remaining with the company in a transition role. Dan Cleaves also will remain with the company in a transition role, leading BrokerTec North America and managing the platform's migration to CME Globex. He also will report to Johnson. Guy Rowcliffe has been appointed Global Head of Optimization Services, leading the development of CME Group's full optimization portfolio and serving as head of its TriOptima and Reset businesses. Reporting to Rowcliffe, Joanna Davies will oversee Traiana and the company's Regulatory Reporting services; Raf Pritchard will continue to manage TriOptima's triResolve business line; and Paul Busby will continue to lead ENSO. Rowcliffe will report to Ken Pigaga , who is remaining with the company in a transition role.

has been appointed Global Head of Optimization Services, leading the development of CME Group's full optimization portfolio and serving as head of its TriOptima and Reset businesses. Reporting to Rowcliffe, will oversee Traiana and the company's Regulatory Reporting services; Raf Pritchard will continue to manage TriOptima's triResolve business line; and will continue to lead ENSO. Rowcliffe will report to , who is remaining with the company in a transition role. Jeff Ward has been named Global Head of EBS. Ward formerly served as Global Head of NDFs and Forwards and Head of EBS Asia, based in Singapore . He will now be based in London . Ward will report to Johnson.

To facilitate integration, Andrés Choussy and Peter Weibel also will remain with the firm for a transition period. Tim Cartledge will be departing the company this month.

