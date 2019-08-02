CME Group Averaged 16.6 Million Contracts Per Day in July 2019, Up 23% from July 2018

News provided by

CME Group

Aug 02, 2019, 07:30 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.6 million contracts during July 2019, up 23% from July 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of July was 139 million contracts, up 20% from year-end 2018 and up 15% from July 2018.

Interest Rate volume averaged 8.8 million contracts per day in July 2019, up 44% from July 2018. Highlights include:

  • Record SONIA futures ADV of 13,000 contracts, up 92% from the prior month
  • U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 30% to 4.2 million contracts
  • Eurodollar futures and options ADV grew 48% to 4.1 million contracts
  • Fed Fund futures ADV rose 268% to 450,000 contracts
  • Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 168% to 215,000 contracts
  • Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 42% to 171,000 contracts
  • Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 8% to 115,000 contracts
  • SOFR futures ADV rose to 37,000 contracts, up 33% from the prior month

Options volume averaged 3.6 million contracts per day in July 2019, up 31% from July 2018. Highlights include:

  • Interest Rate options ADV grew 60% to 2.5 million contracts
  • Metals options ADV increased 66% to 93,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 2.9 million contracts per day in July 2019, up 21% from July 2018. Highlights include:

  • Micro E-mini equity index futures averaged 483,000 contracts per day in July, and traded over 28.6 million contracts in total volume since their May 6 launch – the most successful product launch ever at CME Group
  • E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 4% to 1.2 million contracts
  • E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV grew 4% to 360,000 contracts
  • E-mini and Standard S&P 500 Monday and Wednesday Weekly options rose 11% to 82,000 contracts
  • Nikkei 225 (yen) futures and options ADV grew 14% to 32,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 760,000 contracts per day in July 2019, up 18% from July 2018. Highlights include:

  • Gold futures and options ADV increased 36% to 539,000 contracts
  • Silver futures and options ADV rose 30% to 108,000 contracts
  • Copper options ADV rose 34% to 2,300 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.2 million contracts per day in July 2019, in line with July 2018. Highlights include:

  • Natural Gas futures and options ADV rose 20% to 517,000 contracts
  • Gasoline futures and options ADV increased 1% to 195,000 contracts
  • Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 6% to 100,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.3 million contracts per day in July 2019, down 3% from July 2018. Highlights include:

  • Corn futures and options ADV grew 13% to 494,000 contracts
  • Lean Hog futures and options ADV increased 22% to 91,000 contracts
  • Livestock options ADV grew 7% to 27,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 689,000 contracts per day in July 2019, down 18% from July 2018. Highlights include:

  • FX Cross Rates futures and options ADV rose 22% to 8,000 contracts
  • South African rand futures and options ADV increased 46% to 2,600 contracts
  • Russian ruble futures and options ADV grew 110% to 2,300 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights include: 

  • U.S. Treasury average daily notional volume grew 21% to $152 billion
  • U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 18% to $261 billion
  • European Repo average daily notional volume increased 5% to €263 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)


Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)


Jul 2019

Jul 2018

Trading Days

22

21




PRODUCT LINE

Jul 2019

Jul 2018

Percent Change

Interest Rates

8,828

6,151

44%

Equity Indexes

2,851

2,361

21%

Foreign Exchange (FX)

689

840

-18%

Energy

2,183

2,188

0%

Agricultural Commodities

1,304

1,348

-3%

Metals

760

642

18%

   Total

16,614

13,530

23%




VENUE

      Jul 2019

Jul 2018

Percent Change

Open outcry

1,085

845

28%

CME Globex

14,895

12,198

22%

Privately negotiated

633

487

30%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES


Average Daily Volume (In thousands) 


3-Month Period Ending

PRODUCT LINE

Jul-19

Jun-19

May-19

Apr-19

Interest Rates

11,804

11,593

10,809

9,787

Equity Indexes

3,645

3,480

3,364

2,837

Foreign Exchange (FX)

852

874

870

853

Energy

2,394

2,498

2,399

2,330

Agricultural Commodities

1,732

1,839

1,621

1,556

Metals

711

633

567

549

   Total

21,138

20,918

19,630

17,912





VENUE

Jul-19

Jun-19

May-19

Apr-19

Open outcry

1,488

1,501

1,334

1,209

Electronic

18,735

18,505

17,553

15,986

Privately negotiated

914

912

743

717

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)


3-Month Period Ending

PRODUCT LINE

Jun-19

May-19

Apr-19

Mar-19

Interest Rates

0.476

0.473

0.486

0.481

Equity Indexes

0.676

0.703

0.753

0.757

Foreign Exchange (FX)

0.713

0.733

0.763

0.763

Energy

1.139

1.136

1.157

1.159

Agricultural Commodities

1.222

1.219

1.253

1.246

Metals

1.455

1.462

1.487

1.488

   Total

0.693

0.695

0.726

0.713

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume 

(in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE

Jul 2019

Jul 2018

Percent Change

U.S. Treasury1

151.7

125.4

21%

U.S. Repo

261.1

222.2

18%

European Repo (in EUR billions)

263.0

250.3

5%

Spot FX

67.6

81.9

-17%

 [1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue (U.S. dollars in millions)2


3-Month Period Ending

BUSINESS LINE

Jun-19

May-19

Apr-19

Mar-19

BrokerTec

48.5

48.4

46.9

47.6

EBS

48.6

48.5

46.2

48.9

[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangeenergyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

Related Links

http://www.cmegroup.com

Also from this source

CME Group Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results...

CME Group to Launch Black Sea Sunflower Oil Financially Settled...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

CME Group Averaged 16.6 Million Contracts Per Day in July 2019, Up 23% from July 2018

News provided by

CME Group

Aug 02, 2019, 07:30 ET