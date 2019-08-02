CME Group Averaged 16.6 Million Contracts Per Day in July 2019, Up 23% from July 2018

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 16.6 million contracts during July 2019, up 23% from July 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of July was 139 million contracts, up 20% from year-end 2018 and up 15% from July 2018.

Interest Rate volume averaged 8.8 million contracts per day in July 2019, up 44% from July 2018. Highlights include:

Record SONIA futures ADV of 13,000 contracts, up 92% from the prior month

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 30% to 4.2 million contracts

Eurodollar futures and options ADV grew 48% to 4.1 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 268% to 450,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 168% to 215,000 contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV grew 42% to 171,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 8% to 115,000 contracts

SOFR futures ADV rose to 37,000 contracts, up 33% from the prior month

Options volume averaged 3.6 million contracts per day in July 2019, up 31% from July 2018. Highlights include:

Interest Rate options ADV grew 60% to 2.5 million contracts

Metals options ADV increased 66% to 93,000 contracts

Equity Index volume averaged 2.9 million contracts per day in July 2019, up 21% from July 2018. Highlights include:

Micro E-mini equity index futures averaged 483,000 contracts per day in July, and traded over 28.6 million contracts in total volume since their May 6 launch – the most successful product launch ever at CME Group

launch – the most successful product launch ever at CME Group E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 4% to 1.2 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV grew 4% to 360,000 contracts

E-mini and Standard S&P 500 Monday and Wednesday Weekly options rose 11% to 82,000 contracts

Nikkei 225 (yen) futures and options ADV grew 14% to 32,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged 760,000 contracts per day in July 2019, up 18% from July 2018. Highlights include:

Gold futures and options ADV increased 36% to 539,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 30% to 108,000 contracts

Copper options ADV rose 34% to 2,300 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.2 million contracts per day in July 2019, in line with July 2018. Highlights include:

Natural Gas futures and options ADV rose 20% to 517,000 contracts

Gasoline futures and options ADV increased 1% to 195,000 contracts

Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 6% to 100,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.3 million contracts per day in July 2019, down 3% from July 2018. Highlights include:

Corn futures and options ADV grew 13% to 494,000 contracts

Lean Hog futures and options ADV increased 22% to 91,000 contracts

Livestock options ADV grew 7% to 27,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 689,000 contracts per day in July 2019, down 18% from July 2018. Highlights include:

FX Cross Rates futures and options ADV rose 22% to 8,000 contracts

South African rand futures and options ADV increased 46% to 2,600 contracts

Russian ruble futures and options ADV grew 110% to 2,300 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income trading activity highlights include:

U.S. Treasury average daily notional volume grew 21% to $152 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 18% to $261 billion

European Repo average daily notional volume increased 5% to €263 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Jul 2019 Jul 2018

Trading Days 22 21









PRODUCT LINE Jul 2019 Jul 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 8,828 6,151 44% Equity Indexes 2,851 2,361 21% Foreign Exchange (FX) 689 840 -18% Energy 2,183 2,188 0% Agricultural Commodities 1,304 1,348 -3% Metals 760 642 18% Total 16,614 13,530 23%







VENUE Jul 2019 Jul 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,085 845 28% CME Globex 14,895 12,198 22% Privately negotiated 633 487 30%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Interest Rates 11,804 11,593 10,809 9,787 Equity Indexes 3,645 3,480 3,364 2,837 Foreign Exchange (FX) 852 874 870 853 Energy 2,394 2,498 2,399 2,330 Agricultural Commodities 1,732 1,839 1,621 1,556 Metals 711 633 567 549 Total 21,138 20,918 19,630 17,912









VENUE Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Open outcry 1,488 1,501 1,334 1,209 Electronic 18,735 18,505 17,553 15,986 Privately negotiated 914 912 743 717

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 Interest Rates 0.476 0.473 0.486 0.481 Equity Indexes 0.676 0.703 0.753 0.757 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.713 0.733 0.763 0.763 Energy 1.139 1.136 1.157 1.159 Agricultural Commodities 1.222 1.219 1.253 1.246 Metals 1.455 1.462 1.487 1.488 Total 0.693 0.695 0.726 0.713

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume (in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE Jul 2019 Jul 2018 Percent Change U.S. Treasury1 151.7 125.4 21% U.S. Repo 261.1 222.2 18% European Repo (in EUR billions) 263.0 250.3 5% Spot FX 67.6 81.9 -17%



[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue (U.S. dollars in millions)2



3-Month Period Ending BUSINESS LINE Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Mar-19 BrokerTec 48.5 48.4 46.9 47.6 EBS 48.6 48.5 46.2 48.9



[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

