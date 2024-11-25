CME Group Completes Primary Conversion of 28-Day TIIE Interest Rate Swaps for Mexican Market

90,000 swaps converted to Banco de M é xico's F-TIIE risk-free rate

Shift brings greater liquidity to developing derivatives market

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it successfully converted approximately 42 trillion pesos (the equivalent of $2 trillion) in outstanding notional open interest from 28-day TIIE swaps to corresponding F-TIIE overnight index swaps (OIS) on November 22.

In alignment with global best practices, the new F-TIIE benchmark moves the calculation of Banco de Mexico's benchmark rate from a survey-based methodology to one based on overnight repo transactions.

"Our conversion of 90,000 28-day TIIE swaps will help advance Banco de México's transition to a risk-free rate," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "As the primary central counterparty for Mexican interest rate swaps, we appreciate the opportunity to work with market leaders in expediting the adoption of F-TIIE."

"Banco de México expresses its sincerest gratitude to CME Group and all participants in the conversion for their significant contribution to Mexico's F-TIIE transition," said Gerardo Garcia, General Director of Central Bank Operations at Banco de México. "This milestone conversion of interest rate swaps to the new benchmark brings enhanced market liquidity and highlights the ongoing success of our collaboration with industry stakeholders."

CME Group launched its F-TIIE OIS clearing service to provide critical infrastructure for clients navigating the benchmark transition. The company will continue to provide daily conversion support for remaining 28-day TIIE swaps through December 31, 2025, based on guidance from Banco de México.

In addition to clearing F-TIIE index swaps, CME Group offers F-TIIE futures , which trade alongside SOFR futures and MXN/USD FX futures, providing a comprehensive hedging solution and unrivaled efficiencies across the entire Mexican interest rate curve.

For more information on the CME Group conversion plan, please visit here .

