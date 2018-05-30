CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts

More than 24 million Treasury futures contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 14.5 million contracts set on Feb. 26, 2018

1,188,577 Fed Fund futures contracts, surpassing the previous record of 972,657 set May 24, 2018

1,091,752 Ultra 10-Year futures contracts, surpassing the previous record of 645,090 set Nov. 27, 2017

8,954,840 10-Year treasury note futures contracts, surpassing the previous record of 5,767,483 set May 24, 2018

7,629,587 5- Year treasury note futures contracts, surpassing the previous record of 4,416,373 set Feb. 26, 2018

4,020,553 2-Year treasury note futures contracts, surpassing the previous record of 2,589,074 set Feb. 26, 2018

Six of the company's ten highest volume days have occurred during 2018 to date. The company reached over 20 million contracts in volume on 43 trading days in 2018, compared to a total of 34 days in 2017 and 32 in 2016.

Updates on CME Group's daily volume and open interest is available at www.cmegroup.com. More information about CME Group's Interest Rate complex can be found at: www.cmegroup.com/ir.

