CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nov 06, 2025, 07:30 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable December 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 12, 2025.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchange, cryptocurrenciesenergyagricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

