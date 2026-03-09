CME Group Energy Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record of 8.3 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its energy complex reached a new single-day volume record of 8.3 million contracts on March 6, surpassing the previous daily record of 7.9 million contracts set on March 3, 2026.

"As geopolitical shifts drive uncertainty throughout the global energy sector, market participants are turning to CME Group to manage their risk," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy Products at CME Group. "In these volatile market conditions, clients continue to rely on our liquid markets and benchmark products to discover prices, hedge and adjust exposure within their portfolios."

Other highlights across the energy complex on March 6 include:

Record energy options volume of 1.43 million contracts

Record crude oil complex volume of 5.73 million contracts

Record Micro Crude Oil futures volume of 748,729 contracts

In addition, CME Group Refined Products, led by RBOB Gasoline and New York Harbor Ultra-low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) futures and options, reached a new single-day record of 1.25 million contracts traded on March 3, 2026. Notably, all five of the top-performing volume days for the complex occurred during the past week, resulting in a five-day average volume of 1.09 million contracts.

