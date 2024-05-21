CME Group Expands Fixed Income Offerings with Launch of Corporate Bonds and Mortgage-Backed Securities on BrokerTec Quote

Latest offering complements U.S. credit futures launching in June

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will continue its expansion into the fixed income markets by launching repo on corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on BrokerTec Quote, its dealer-to-client (D2C) request-for-quote (RFQ) trading platform. U.S. corporate bonds began trading on May 20, 2024, with the remaining products live by the end of June. Additionally, CME Group's U.S. credit futures will begin trading on June 17, 2024.

The addition of U.S., euro and sterling corporate bonds and MBS on BrokerTec Quote creates a holistic product suite with U.S. and euro repo on all major government bonds already available to trade on the platform. Following the launch, clients will be able to conduct their risk management and fixed income financing needs from one platform. This is in addition to BrokerTec's established dealer-to-dealer (D2D) central limit order book (CLOB) repo platform where almost $600B average daily notional volume (ADNV) of repo was transacted in 2023.

"In today's dynamic and complex financial landscape, navigating the fixed income markets for mortgages and credit presents unique challenges for clients who need sophisticated tools to manage their exposure and achieve their financing needs," said John Edwards, Global Head of BrokerTec. "We have been actively expanding BrokerTec Quote to cover repo on all major government bond markets in recent years. The addition of corporate bonds and MBS is a natural complement to our core offering and follows significant demand from clients."

BrokerTec is a leading marketplace for benchmark cash U.S. Treasuries and U.S. and EU repo with $750B ADNV traded daily across its D2D CLOB, D2C RFQ and streaming platforms.

For more information on BrokerTec Quote, visit www.cmegroup.com/brokertecquote .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Points Index (Annual) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These indices and trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the Indices are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

BrokerTec Europe Limited is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

CME Amsterdam B.V. is regulated in the Netherlands by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) (www.AFM.nl).

BrokerTec Americas LLC. ("BAL") is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (www.FINRA.org), and is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org). BAL does not provide services to private or retail customers.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group