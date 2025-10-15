CME Group Expands into the Middle East with Dubai International Financial Centre Office Opening

CHICAGO and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its expansion into the Middle East with the opening of its Dubai office. Located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the firm will operate locally under a DFSA license.

"Surging institutional and retail participation in financial markets has fueled demand for broader trading access in the Middle East," said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group. "Building on years of collaboration with regulators and brokers in the region, our new office will accelerate our ability to help clients manage risk and pursue opportunities in some of the world's most important benchmark products."

"This is a significant step forward in elevating our EMEA presence for our clients," said Serge Marston, Head of EMEA, CME Group. "Our Dubai office will operate as CME Group's Middle East hub, offering the UAE and surrounding markets a higher level of service than ever before."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, added: "We are delighted to welcome CME Group to DIFC, strengthening a relationship we have built over many years. Their presence in the Centre is a testament to Dubai's strategic role as a global financial hub and underscores the growing opportunities in the region. We look forward to supporting CME Group as they capture new growth avenues and further strengthen their connections across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia."

CME Group's Dubai office will be led by Sharif Jaghman, Head of Middle East and Africa. Jaghman has nearly 20 years of experience in financial services. He was previously based in London for CME Group and has held various senior positions at the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext.

CME Group provides listed futures, options and cash markets across every major investable asset class including interest rates, equities, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural, metals and cryptocurrency products.

On June 30, 2025, CME Group listed the spot U.S. Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham (USD/AED) currency pair on EBS Market and EBS Direct in response to client demand in the region.

For more information on our Middle East office please visit: https://www.cmegroup.com/content/cmegroup/ar.html

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

