CME Group Extends Employment Agreement for Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy through 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group today announced that it will extend Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy's tenure through December 31, 2025, in an amended contract agreement the Board approved today.

"Given his skillful leadership and unparalleled knowledge of our business, Terry is uniquely qualified to continue transforming our company for future success, while ensuring we maintain a strategic focus on generating new growth, delivering long-term value, and developing the next leaders of our organization," said Lead Independent Board Director Dennis A. Suskind. "The Board has determined retaining Terry in his current role at the helm of CME Group for another year is in the best interest of our company and shareholders. We are extremely pleased he has agreed to continue serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer through December 2025."

A 40-plus year futures industry veteran, Duffy, 65, has served in his current role since 2016. Prior to that he was Executive Chairman and President of CME Group since 2012, Executive Chairman since 2006, and Chairman since 2002.

