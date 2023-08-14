CME Group Foundation Awards 2023 Higher Education Scholarships to Rising Black and Latinx Students

More than $3.1 million in Foundation scholarships awarded since 2019

Students eligible for $20,000 in grants each year for up to three years

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Foundation today announced that 18 rising Black and Latinx students majoring in finance, technology and related fields at 11 partner colleges and universities in Illinois have each been awarded $20,000 in scholarships to further their education. With this addition, CME Group Foundation is currently providing scholarships to 33 college students for the 2023-24 academic year.

While many scholarship programs are aimed at helping freshmen start college, the CME Group Foundation Scholarship Program works to ensure that sophomores, juniors, and seniors can finish their four-year degrees. Winners can reapply for up to three years of support, for a total of $60,000 in financial assistance. Since its 2019 launch, this program has awarded more than $3.1 million in scholarships to 87 talented college students.

"CME Group Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance and career development opportunities for our students, who will no doubt serve as future leaders in the workforce," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of CME Group Foundation. "Throughout the years, students involved in our scholarship program have been able to earn college degrees debt-free, as they learn about exciting careers at CME Group and other leading organizations."

"UIC takes great pride in the recognition earned by our students, who represent half of the 2023 CME Group Foundation Scholars cohort," said University of Illinois Chicago Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. "The CME Group Foundation is a wonderful university partner and its scholars program clearly aligns with UIC's mission to provide the broadest possible access to higher education and opportunities for growth outside of the classroom. This is an empowering opportunity for Black and Latinx students as they explore and prepare for potential finance and technology careers."

On August 15, CME Group executives will host a Day of Recognition and Market Education on the financial services industry during which students can learn more about internship and career opportunities available at CME Group.

This year's new recipients of the CME Group Foundation Scholarship include:

Nube Aguilar , University of Illinois Chicago

, Mya Bragg , DePaul University

, Rakayla Campbell, Loyola University Chicago

Camila Crespo , Stevens Institute of Technology

, Ebuka Egbunam, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Moses Garcia , University of Illinois Chicago

, Leslie Gonzalez , Northern Illinois University

, Michael Gonzalez , University of Illinois Chicago

, William Ileka , DePaul University

, Nataly Jimenez-Cruz , Stevens Institute of Technology

, Michael King , University of Illinois Chicago

, Daniel Martinez , University of Illinois Chicago

, Jari De Jesus Mejia , University of Illinois Chicago

, Brianna Negron , University of Illinois Chicago

, Sandra Opakunle , Loyola University Chicago

, Natalie Ramirez , University of Illinois Chicago

, Joshua Sanchez , University of Illinois Chicago

, Emmanuel Thompson , Illinois Institute of Technology

Scholarship partner colleges and universities include:

DePaul University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Loyola University Chicago

National Louis University

Northern Illinois University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Stevens Institute of Technology

St. Xavier University

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Wilbur Wright College

