CME Group Foundation Launches $2 Million Grantmaking Initiative to Support Mental Health of Young Women and Girls in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Foundation today announced an initial $2 million in funding to expand its grantmaking program to support young women and girls impacted by trauma and violence in Chicago.

"We are pleased to make these initial grants that will bring high-quality mental health resources to young women and girls in Chicago's underserved communities," said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of CME Group Foundation. "CME Group Foundation has always supported education from cradle to career, and this investment is the latest example of that commitment to our city."

CME Group Foundation will also support local organizations and projects that increase the reach of mentors and mental health service providers to young women and girls, enhance innovation for trauma responsiveness and social-emotional learning to reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and drive awareness and collaboration across Chicago's public and private sectors.

Among the initial group of organizations to receive CME Group Foundation mental health grants are:

Children's Research Triangle

Focus Fairies

Girls Inc. of Chicago

Juvenile Protective Association

Ladies of Virtue

Polished Pebbles

Union League Boys and Girls Club

Youth Guidance

CME Group Foundation makes grants to universities, school districts, and non-profit organizations that work to improve outcomes for underserved students. Since 2008, CME Group Foundation has contributed $66 million to local nonprofits that support students of all ages. For more information, visit www.cmegroupfoundation.org .

About CME Group Foundation

CME Group Foundation helps today's students keep pace with dramatically evolving technology, creating a workforce for the future that is equipped with the skills to meet tomorrow's global challenges. By bringing together the brightest minds in education to prepare students for kindergarten, provide robust opportunities in computer science, and support them with college and career success, we are sparking system-wide change that benefits all students, from cradle to career, with a focus on those who are typically underrepresented in the STEM fields. They will shape the future of the world's most important industries, including our own, so we give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group