CME Group Hits Daily Trading Volume Record of More Than 66 Million Contracts

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its highest daily volume on record, with 66,250,862 contracts traded on March 13. This follows the company's fourth highest daily volume on March 10, when 56,433,765 contracts traded.

"Given the extreme volatility in today's environment, exacerbated by the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, we are seeing a flight to futures as participants turn to our deeply liquid markets," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "The importance of risk management cannot be overstated. Our futures and options on futures products are doing what they were designed to do, as investors seek to protect their portfolios amid heightened volatility."

The company also reached the following daily records across its Interest Rate and Equity Index complexes on March 13:

Record Interest Rate futures and options volume of 41,904,908 contracts

Record SOFR futures volume of 15,548,464 contracts



Record SOFR options volume of 5,974,351 contracts



Record 30 Day Fed Funds futures volume of 2,258,410 contracts

Record Equity Index futures and options volume of 17,805,973 contracts

Record Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures volume of 2,895,971 contracts



Record E-Mini Russell 2000 futures volume of 1,053,544 contracts



Record Micro E-Mini Dow Jones futures of 607,411 contracts

