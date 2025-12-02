CME Group Hits Second-Highest Monthly Volume Ever

November ADV reached 33.1 million contracts

Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 424,000 contracts

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its second-highest monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 33.1 million contracts in November, an increase of 10% year-over-year. The company's monthly ADV record was set in April 2025 with 35.9 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

November 2025 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 17.5 million contracts

ADV of 17.5 million contracts Equity Index ADV of 8.9 million contracts

ADV of 8.9 million contracts Energy ADV of 2.6 million contracts

ADV of 2.6 million contracts Agricultural ADV of 2.1 million contracts

ADV of 2.1 million contracts Metals ADV of 1.3 million contracts

ADV of 1.3 million contracts Foreign Exchange ADV of 746,000 contracts

ADV of 746,000 contracts Record Cryptocurrency ADV of 424,000 contracts ($13.2 billion notional)

Additional November 2025 product highlights compared to November 2024:

Interest Rate ADV Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 746,000 contracts 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 2% to 2.8 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 18% to 1.6 million contracts 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 56% to 675,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 39% Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 72% to 2.2 million contracts Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 80% to 1.6 million contracts E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 28% to 682,000 contracts

Energy ADV Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV increased 18% to 326,000 contracts NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 32% to 225,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 8% Corn futures ADV increased 2% to 514,000 contracts Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 4% to 201,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 52% Micro Gold futures ADV increased 235% to 476,000 contracts Silver futures ADV increased 22% to 108,000 contracts Micro Silver futures ADV increased 238% to 75,000 contracts

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 78% Micro Ether futures ADV increased 176% to 229,000 contracts Ether futures ADV increased 127% to 24,000 contracts

ADV increased 78% Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4 million contracts represented 45.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2% of overall Energy ADV

International ADV increased 6% to 9.8 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 3% to 7.2 million contracts, APAC ADV up 13% to 2.2 million contracts and Latin America ADV up 16% to 193,000 contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 17% to $386 billion and European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €304 billion

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending October 2025 were $135.2 billion for cash collateral and $160.3 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , cryptocurrencies , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

